Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Reflect On Team India's 2021 Performance; 'Feels Very Special...'

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Friday heaped praise on his fellow teammates and asserted that the Test triumph at Centurion is a testimony to the formidable side India have become in the longest format. Kohli, while speaking to bcci.tv, said the strength of the current Indian squad was on full display in the first Test match against South Africa, where his side put up an all-round performance to register India's first Test victory at the ground. Kohli further added that he and his players can't wait to play in the second Test match in Johannesburg.

"Test series in South Africa or in any place is not easy and Centurion is obviously the most difficult of them all. We ended up getting the result in four days and it is a testimony to the fact that we have become the side that we have become today and the strength of the squad was on full display in this Test match with the bat, with the ball and the field as well," Kohli said during his interview with the bcci.tv.

"Just looking for opportunities to win the game and that's how we play our cricket now and given an opporutnity at any stage, we'll pounce on it. It's a beautiful position to be in, to be 1-0 up away from home and to put the opposition under pressure again in the second Test for us is golden opportunity and something that I am absolutely certain that every player is looking forward to and we can't wait for Johannesburg," Kohli added.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul, India's newly-appointed Test vice-captain, termed the Centurion victory as "really very special." It was a very special occasion for the entire squad, according to Rahul, to beat South Africa in their own stronghold, where they rarely lose. Rahul went on to add that he hopes the squad can build on their first-match victory and win the three-match series.

"Coming to a country like South Africa and beating them in their own fortress obviously feels very very special. This is the second such victory for us, first was in Gabba and now one in Centurion. yeah, very very special and hopefully we can build on this and go on to win the Test series," KL Rahul said.

India vs South Africa, 1st Test

As far as the first Test match is concerned, India won the game by 113 runs after South Africa failed to chase down a target of 305 runs in the final innings. KL Rahul registered a magnificent century in India's first innings to help post a total of 327 runs. India then restricted South Africa for 197 runs and then scored another 174 runs to add to the target. South Africa were bowled out for 191 runs in their second innings to register their first defeat on the ground against India in Tests.

