Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Share A Fun Carfie From Delhi Ahead Of RCB Vs DC Match

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently reached Delhi. The cricketer is gearing up for Royal Challengers Bangalore's upcoming match against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi. Ahead of the match, the couple shared a fun carfie.

Virat took to social media and shared a photo. In the photo, he can be seen posing with Anushka. The batsman wore a grey T-shirt. On the other hand, the actress sported a white top teamed with black shirt and matching jeans. She completed her look with black baseball cap. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Kohli wrote, "Out and about in Delhi." Take a look at the photo below:

Virat Kohli wishes Anushka Sharma on birthday

Anushka Sharma celebrated her 35th birthday on May 1. On the special occasion, her husband Virat Kohli took to social media and penned a sweet wish for his lady love. In the first photo, Anushka can be seen wearing a black bodysuit teamed with a matching shrug and a beach hat. She accecorised her look with gold earrings. The second photo was from the couple's beach vacation where the actress sported a orange monokini. In the third photo, Virat could be seen getting cosy with his lady love while the actress was all smiles.

The fourth featured a photo from the couple's coffee date. While one of the photos shows Anushka in a grumpy mood, the last one is a selfie of her. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Virat wrote, "Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness. Happy birthday my everything" with red hearts and infinity emoticon. Take a look at the post below.

Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness ♾️. Happy birthday my everything ❤️❤️❤️ @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/AQRMkfxrUg — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 1, 2023

On the work front, Anushka is all set to appear in Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress. In the movie, she will be potraying the role of an Indian pace bowler. However, the release date of the film has not been revealed yet.