Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan And Others React To Nagaland's Ban On Dog Meat Trade

The Nagaland government has decided to ban all commercial import, trading and sale of dog meat, as revealed by one of the State's top government official. A picture of incapacitated canines tied in gunny bags was widely circulated by people on social media. The photo was shared in abundance on social media and led to a vocal reaction as many people slammed the Nagaland government for allowing the sale and consumption of dog meat. This will be the second time the state government has made this move, earlier, the decision to end the sale of dog meat was also taken but not implemented.

Nagaland's decision to end the sale of dog meat has come as a welcoming decision for many netizens and celebrities who have been vocal advocates about the issue. For example, Anushka Sharma, who is a known dog lover, shared a post on her Instagram story writing that she really appreciates the step taken by the state government. Whereas, various actors like Varun Dhawan, Barkha Singh and Fatima Sana Shaikh also came forward and shared similar posts on their respective Instagram stories. Check it out below -

Celebs react to Nagaland dog meat ban

Earlier this week, animal rights activist and founder of People for Animals Maneka Sanjay Gandhi had made an urgent public appeal to urge the government of Nagaland to stop the trade and consumption of dog meat. The tweet was made by Gandhi after receiving photographs of the trade from a Nagaland-based animal protection centre. The appeal led to over 125,000 people wiring to the Nagaland government to stop the commercial trade of dog meat.

According to India's Food Safety and Standard Regulation of 2011, the consumption of dog meat is prohibited in India. However, reports suggest that the rule was poorly enforced in the states of Nagaland, Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh where thousands of dogs are captured illegally. As per reports, dogs in certain states in India are illegally captured from the streets or their homes, cruelly transported from neighbouring states to be slaughtered and consumed. The new law which bans the trade and consumption of dog meat comes as a welcoming change in the country.

