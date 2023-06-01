Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Delightful Coffee Date In The UK

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently enjoying a vacation in the United Kingdom, as evidenced by a circulating picture of them on the internet. The image captures the couple during a delightful coffee date, happily posing for the camera. Sharma looks stylish in a white T-shirt paired with an overcoat and sunglasses, while Kohli opted for a white T-shirt and a denim jacket. In front of them, tantalizing beverages await their enjoyment.

Before their UK getaway, the couple was present for Sharma's debut at the Cannes Film Festival. She made her first red carpet-appearance on the eleventh day of the prestigious event. She shared a picture on her Instagram Stories, exciting her fans about the trip.

About Anushka Sharma's Cannes debut

At Cannes, the Zero actress graced the red carpet in an off-shoulder white gown by Richard Quinn for the premiere of The Old Oak, directed by the two-time Palme d'Or winner Ken Loach. Accompanied by fellow L'Oreal ambassadors Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell, she made a stunning presence. For her second appearance, she opted for a pink off-shoulder top paired with black pants. Among the other Indian celebrities making their debut at Cannes this year were Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, and Esha Gupta. Additionally, notable personalities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vijay Varma, and Urvashi Rautela also graced the red carpet.

Anushka’s upcoming projects

Looking ahead, Anushka Sharma has exciting projects lined up. She is set to return to the screen with the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, directed by Prosit Roy. The film revolves around the life of Indian women cricketer Jhulan Goswami and is slated for release on an OTT platform later this year. Anushka recently made a cameo appearance in the film Qala. However, she made her full-fledge appearance last in Zero (2018), co-starring Katrina Kaif.