Anushka Sharma's South Africa Vacation Is Filled With Sunsets & Scenic Views; See Pic

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adored celebrity couples. The two always make sure to spend most of their time together on all occasions despite their separate work schedules. As cricket star Virat Kohli is currently in South Africa for his work trip, Anushka Sharma and her little one, Vamika, joined him during the holiday season. Here is how Anushka Sharma is enjoying the scenic beauty of South Africa.

Anushka Sharma has been treating her fans with regular pictures from her South Africa vacation. The actor often shares pictures of her view from her window. She recently shared a scenic view of a lake amidst the lush green fields as she enjoyed the sunset on a cloudy day. Sharing the picturesque view, the actor wrote, "Sundar Hai," in the story. This is not the first time the actor shared such a serene view and gave away some major vacation goals to her fans.

Virushka's Christmas celebration

Both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are always vocal about the importance of family and appreciate each other's existence very often. They make sure to have a peaceful and fun family time at every festival. This Christmas, Anushka Sharma shared a throwback picture of her and Virat Kohli sitting with Santa Claus to wish all their fans. In the story, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star wrote, "Merry Christmas from Santa and us."

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2017. The couple welcomed their first child Vamika on January 11, 2021. While fans were extremely excited to see their baby daughter, the couple has decided not to share her pictures. They recently appreciated the Indian paparazzi for respecting their privacy and not sharing the picture of their daughter. Sharing an Instagram story, Anushka Sharma wrote, "We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/videos will be to support us going forward. We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter."

