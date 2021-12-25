Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Wish Everyone Merry Christmas With An Adorable Pic With Santa

Christmas is here and celebrations are now underway. People including our favourite celebrities have been making wishes from the day that marks the birth of Jesus Christ. Many took to their social media handle and shared real-time pictures or even writings about the joyous occasion to mark their wishes. Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma also joined in on the festive spirit as the latter shared a throwback image of the duo.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are often seen sharing pictures of each other on social media. This Christmas, Anushka took to her social media handle to wish their fans a Merry Christmas. Sharing a throwback image of the couple, she wrote, ‘Merry Christmas from Santa and US.’ The picture is from the couple’s South Africa trip. The duo is seen wearing a black jacket with a hoodie, posing with Santa Claus showcasing a good Xmas they are spending together in South Africa.

Anushka Sharma is in South Africa with Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika ahead of Team India's test series. The actor had earlier shared a picture on her Instagram which showed her enjoying the morning view by a lake. The actor seems to be enjoying the whether there.

Anushka Sharma thanks paparazzi and media fraternity for not carrying images of Vamika

Last week, Anushka Sharma headed to her Instagram account on Sunday and penned down a note of gratitude to the paparazzi for not publishing pictures of her and Virat Kohli's daughter, Vamika. She mentioned it was 'kind' of paparazzi and 'most of' the media fraternity for not carrying the images of her daughter and also had a message for the outlets that did publish her images. She told those publications that carried her daughter's images and video that she and Virat hope they will support their wishes going forward.

Ever since Vamika was welcomed into the world by Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the duo has wished to keep her away from the spotlight. Although they share images of her online, they have never revealed her face to the public. Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero along with Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, has been active in advertisements lately. The actor has been open about spending more time with family.

Image: INSTAGRAM