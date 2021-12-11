Virat Kohli's Heartfelt Anniversary Note For Wife Anushka; 'You Complete Me In Every Way'

Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma are one of the power couples of the internet and the duo is often seen sharing pictures of each other on social media. The two sure don't leave any stone unturned in expressing appreciation for each other in the best possible manner. Recently, Virat took to instagram to share a heartfelt note for his wife Anushka Sharma on the occason of their fourth wedding anniversary.

Sharing a picture of himself with wife Anushka and daughter Vamika, Captain Kohli wrote, "4 Years of you handling my silly jokes and my laziness , 4 years of you accepting me for who I am everyday and loving me regardless of how annoying I can be. 4 years of the greatest blessing god could’ve showered on us. 4 years of being married to The most honest, loving, brave woman and the one who inspired me to stand by the right thing even when the whole world could be against you."

Here's the Post:

He further wrote that four years of being married to Anushka has completed him in every way, and lastly, Kohli mentions that he will always love her more with all his heart as he added a heart emoji. Captain Kohli concludes the post by giving a special mention to his daughter Vamika, who is seen facing her parents in the picture. Kohli also wrote about how this day is more special to him as it is their first anniversary as a complete family. Virat posted two more pictures of himself and Anushka, as part of the post, which indicate the kind of bond the two share with each other.

The Indian cricket captain and the B-town actor secretly got married in the year 2017 in the presence of close family members and friends in Tuscany, Italy and since then, the couple has officially emerged as one of the internet's power couples. This year in January, the couple was blessed with a daughter whom they named 'Vamika', meaning goddess 'Durga'. The couple have not yet revealed Vamika's face anywhere, and have also taken special care of the fact that any of her pictures are not out on any media platform as they feel their daughter is too young and they need to maintain this privacy for her sake. The couple has been quite secretive about their lives and earlier, they had requested the media and papparazi to respect their privacy. However, the two regurlarly post funny and interesting videos and pictures on social media for their fans, give the online community some major couple goals.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma