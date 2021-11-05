Anushka Sharma Wishes Virat Kohli On B'day: 'Your Core Is Made Of Honesty & Guts Of Steel'

Cricketer Virat Kohli, who is celebrating his 33rd birthday today, has been receiving love and adulation from his fans, friends and fellow cricketers across social media handles. From sports legends like Virender Sehwag to Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, everyone is hailing Kohli for his unparalleled love and dedication for the sport and the country.

Anushka Sharma also wished her husband and 'amazing man' by penning a heartfelt note on her Instagram handle. She thanked Kohli for 'making everything brighter and more beautiful' and expressed gratitude for having known him inside out. The cricketer is currently in UAE as the Indian cricket team is currently embroiled in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Anushka Sharma pens birthday note for Virat Kohli

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, November 5, the Pari actor shared an adorable picture of the couple, as they're all smiles for the camera with arms around each other. For the caption, Anushka wrote, "No filter needed , for this photo and the way you lead your life. Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel . Courage that pales doubt into oblivion . I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can." She noted that Virat's ability to let go of things and fearlessness has made him 'grow better in every way'.

"I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are" and further thanked him for bringing joy in her life. "Oh, and Happy Birthday cuteness!" she concluded.

Virat and Anushka, who have been going strong since their marriage in December 2017, recently welcomed their first child, Vamika on February 11 in 2021. Anushka gives her fans a constant sneak peek into their playtime, food outings and festivities on social media.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, has recently ventured into production along with her brother under the Clean Slate Filmz banner. She is now bankrolling Qala, which will mark Irrfan Khan's son Babil's acting debut.

