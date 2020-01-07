Anushka Sharma Would Be Compatible With THESE Actors For A Project

Anushka Sharma is now a popular actor in the Indian film industry and she has established herself in Bollywood as one of the most prominent leading actors. After appearing in her debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, she rose to fame and was appreciated for her acting skills and incredible looks. The actor has now worked with several popular actors.

Anushka has also turned to a producer, making the film NH10, which was quite popular and turned out well. The actor now has a strong footing in the Indian film industry and she has earned numerous amount of fans in a short span of time.

Also read: Anushka Sharma: 3 Times The Actor Proved That She's A True Feminist

Anushka Sharma was born in May, which makes her a Taurus. Her sun sign bodes well with her personality as she is an independent and fierce actor who does not fear taking up on intense roles like the ones she had in the movie Pari and NH10.

The actor is married to popular cricket player Virat Kohli. She is now settled with him, and both the parties are intensely in love with each other. All these prove that Anushka is one of the best examples of the sun sign Taurus. Let's take a look at how she would get along with actors like Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and more.

Also read: Anushka Sharma Says THIS Is What Husband Virat Kohli Has Figured Out About Her

Taureans are most compatible with the signs Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, and Pisces. Now, it is safe to say that Akshay Kumar is a man of action, who is also capable of taking up roles which prove a message regarding social parity and other issues. And even Anushka, as a feminist herself, would get along well with the Khiladi.

Anushka is also an independent woman with the mental calibre of a true artist. Now, Alia Bhatt is also a strong and independent woman. Alia has also worked in movies like Udta Punjab, Highway, and Raazi, which were quite intense and strong roles from Alia's side and she impressed critics with her performance. Anushka and Alia's team-up or just a venture together would also turn out well. This is the reason why these actors are potential suitors for a project together.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.