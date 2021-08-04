Anushka Sharma's 'casual Posing' Is All Fans Need For A Mid-week Cheer Up; See Pics

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor Anushka Sharma and Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli are currently enjoying their getaway together in the UK. The couple is constantly updating their fans via social media as the Cricketer is busy leading his team for their test matches in England from August to September. Taking some time out of their schedules, the new parents spent quality time in a park together and fans cannot stop swooning over the pictures.

Known for her quirky pictures and captions, Anushka Sharma has once again treated her fans with her adorable pictures from the UK. On a date with her husband in a park, the actor started 'causally posing' for the pictures. In the pictures uploaded, the actor sported a pink hoodie and loose-fitted ripped blue jeans. While laughing her heart out, the 33-year-old posed like an oddball while her husband Virat Kohli clicked the pictures.

Writing the caption in Hindi, Anushka wrote, 'सम वेरी कैजुअल पोसिंग इन द पार्क 💁‍♀️' (Some very causal posing in the park). Following the suit, Virat Kohli also took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself. The candid picture appeared to be taken by Anushka Sharma where the cricketer sported an all-black attire.

The comment section was filled with heart and fire emojis as many appeared to have enjoyed the actor's adorable pictures. One fan commented, "No one can be cuter than you are" while another wrote, "Hayee....why you so cute? 😭😭".

Currently stationed in the UK, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are spending quality time with their newborn daughter Vamika. Taking to her Instagram, the actor recently uploaded a few pictures of her taking a walk in a quaint place. In another post, the couple took a group picture with the Indian Cricket players which included KL Rahul and his partner actor Athiya Shetty, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma. Baby Vamika was also sported with the group in her stroller. The actor uploaded the picture with the caption, 'Dur'hum' saath saath hai 🙃🦋'.

