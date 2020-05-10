Anushka Sharma's Critically Acclaimed Movies That You Must Check Out

Anushka Sharma has a strong footing in the Indian film industry. The actor has portrayed various roles ranging from comedic roles to a scary one in Pari. Her acting prowess has impressed fans from all across. Anushka Sharma has also played several romantic roles with great diversification.

The talented actor’s style has also influenced her 32 million followers on Instagram. Let’s take a look at her critically acclaimed films. Below are Anushka Sharma’s movies.

PK

The comedy-drama stars Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. Anushka Sharma played the character of Jagat Janani in this Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial. The movie was well-received by both audience and critics and is still among the most popular movies of Sharma.

NH10

Sharma launched a production company named Clean Slate Films, whose first release was Navdeep Singh's thriller NH10. This Navdeep Singh's directorial NH10 starred Anushka Sharma and Neil Bhoopalam in lead roles. Anushka surprised fans with her strong performance in the movie. The story of the film revolved around Meera, Anushka's character, fighting against the deadly practises happening in Gurgaon.

Band Baaja Baarat

Band Baaja Baarat starred Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh and was released in 2010. They also starred together later in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl in 2011. The movie is directed by Maneesh Sharma and has received both critical and audience acclaim.

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

This movie was Anushka Sharma’s debut. She got the privilege of starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan in her first film. The movie revolves around a simple husband who makes changes in his lifestyle to rekindle his love life. The movie was also popular for its music.

Sultan

The actor played the character of Aarfa in her film Sultan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Sultan starred Anushka Sharma and Salman Khan in lead roles. In the film, Anushka fights the odds for her crazy passion for wrestling. Reportedly, the actor had undergone rigorous fitness sessions to get into Aarfa's character.

