Shraddha Kapoor Vs Anushka Sharma: Who Aced The Balloon Sleeves Outfit Better?

When it comes to fashion, Bollywood celebrities do not fail to indulge in some experimentation. These celebs know that the fashion police have always got their eye on them so they seldom tend to not disappoint with their outfits. Be it traditional or western, these Bollywood celebrities are complete goals when it comes to sartorial choices.

It is not a hidden fact that balloon sleeves are a rising trend in the industry in the current times. Many Bollywood divas abide by it and also manage to carry it off perfectly. Here is the time Bollywood beauties Shraddha Kapoor and Anushka Sharma carried the balloon sleeves look perfectly. Check out their beautiful and chic looks.

Times when Shraddha Kapoor and Anushka Sharma nailed the balloon sleeves look

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is one actor who has become quite the fashion inspiration for slaying any outfit with utmost perfection. Shraddha Kapoor is known for her casual and subtle style statements. In this look too, Shraddha Kapoor is nailing the chic balloon sleeved look with this attire. Shraddha Kapoor has opted for a high necked white attire with a balloon and puffy sleeves. Shraddha Kapoor has opted for a lovely braided hairdo and black heels. Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor's picture.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is often lauded for her personal style along with her versatile performances on celluloid. Anushka Sharma never fails to create a strong impact with her chic style statement. Anushka Sharma is a sight to behold in this cream-coloured gown with balloon sleeves. Her backless gown screams boldness and drama with her stylish hairdo topping it all. Anushka Sharma has opted for hoop earrings with the look. Take a look at Anushka Sharma's picture.

