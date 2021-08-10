'Anxious Anil Kapoor' From 'Nayak' Turns Into Relatable Meme On Social Media

After Lord Bobby and King Chiranjeevi, the evergreen actor Anil Kapoor has found himself becoming the next viral meme template on the popular micro-blogging site. The internet is currently enjoying a trend of digging up iconic scenes from classic Bollywood movies and giving them a new hilarious modern meaning. The recent meme template dates back to 2001 featuring Anil Kapoor.

'Anxious Anil Kapoor'- Internet's latest meme fix

S. Shankar's action drama Nayak: The Real Hero featured Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Rani Mukerji and Paresh Rawal. Kapoor played the role of a photojournalist Shivaji Rao who gets challenged by Chief Miniter to handle his seat for a day after provoking him. The new Nayak memes circulating on the internet features one of the most iconic and serious scenes from the movie.

In the image, Kapoor is being challenged by Chief Miniter Amrish Puri to become the CM for a day. Dumbfounded by his proposal, Kapoor gets stressed out and wipes his sweaty forehead and drinks a glass of water. However, the scene is being viewed in a different light by the memers on the internet as it is being used in various day-to-day humorous situations of an individual.

One netizen shared the 'Anxious Anil Kapoor' meme writing, 'You, when your friend’s mom calls you to give the phone to the friend who used you as an excuse and is actually somewhere else' while another wrote, 'When you enjoying the function and someone ask "Future ke baarein mein kya socha hai?". One user also referenced the actor's iconic son from Ram Lakhan 'My Name Is Lakhan' tweeting, 'When they say 1+2=3 and not 1, 2 ka 4'.

When they say 1+2=3 and not 1, 2 ka 4 pic.twitter.com/FJP2VxKdrC — Srishti Pandey (@srishtayyyy) August 10, 2021

Manager- Agar aaj late hue to naukri se nikal dunga.

Guy stuck in Bangalore traffic- pic.twitter.com/6PIOy6iKxs — Bhuwantastic (@Bhuwantastic) August 10, 2021

When you receive an email marked "Urgent" on Friday evening pic.twitter.com/WzORMSgcMG — Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) August 10, 2021

It would not be the first time that the internet turned Bollywood's classic scenes into relatable memes. While the Tokyo Olympics event 2020 were underway, the internet was raging with Lord Bobby memes. The meme template showed the actor competing in various sports and even humorously claimed him to be an Olympian. After Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's historic gold medal in the Olympics 2020, fans resurfaced a video of South actor Chiranjeevi clinching gold in one of his Iddaru Mitrulu.

