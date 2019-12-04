Aparshakti Khurana's Dapper Looks Will Give You Style Goals

Aparshakti Khurana is an Indian actor, radio jockey and a television host. He is the younger brother of the popular actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Aparshakti’s first professional Bollywood project came with Dangal, which emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time and earned him several awards and nominations. His upcoming movies are Street Dancer 3D and Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Check out the trailer for Aparshakti Khurana's next.

Aparshakti is setting his foot into the Indian film industry as he has been successful as of now. He is now known among the audience for not only being Ayushmann’s kid brother but for also appearing in movies like Dangal, Stree, Happy Phir Bhag Jaaegi, and many more. Aparshakti is also known for his dressing style. Let’s check out some of his most dapper looks of all time.



This picture makes it a remarkable one as Aparshakti can be seen with his brother Ayushmann. Both the brothers can be seen all styled-up at the IIFA awards in October 2019. Both the brothers look dapper and leave us with some major style goals.



