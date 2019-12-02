Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap's Adorable Pictures Will Surely Make Your Day!

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently on cloud nine with all the success he has received with his last movie, Bala, starring Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar. Ayushmann has had a great couple of years, by delivering back-to-back superhit movies like Badhaai Ho, Andhadhun, Article 15, Dream Girl, and Bala. The actor has even won a National Award for his talent, in such a short period of being in the industry. People who know Ayushmann, know that his biggest support is his wife, Tahira Kashyap. Read ahead to know more-

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's love story

Talking of fairytale romances, the first couple that comes in mind is Ayushmann and Tahira. Their love story has been nothing less than a Bollywood romantic masala movie. The love story goes back 12 years. The two were in the same tuition, where Ayushmann started crushing on his lady-love. Eventually, they started dating after school. A few years later, Ayushmann proposed like a gentleman, with a ring, with music playing the background, red roses, wine, and a romantic candlelight dinner. In 2011, the couple tied the knot. Ayushmann and Tahira are proud parents of two lovely children, Virajveer (born in January 2012), and daughter Varushka (born in April 2014). Over the years, the two have been through many ups and downs. They have fought failure, battled cancer, and enjoyed success, all together. Here are some adorable pictures of the couple together. Take a look-

Adorable pictures of Ayushmann and Tahira

