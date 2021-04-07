Aparna Sen Directorial 'The Rapist' Featuring Konkona Sen Sharma Wraps Shooting

Noted filmmaker Aparna Sen and the team of her upcoming directorial venture, The Rapist, have wrapped up the shooting. The collaboration of Applause Entertainment and Quest Films will feature Konkona Sen Sharma and Tanmay Dhanania in the lead roles. The upcoming motion picture has been filming in New Delhi all through March 2021, and, it’s a wrap for the film in record time. However, neither the makers nor the actors have shared any details regarding the release of the film.

Aparna Sen wraps up filming for The Rapist

As per the latest update, the post-production of the film is currently underway. The upcoming film will deal with the complex themes of sexual violence and restorative justice while exploring the aftermath of a dark, violent night on the victims as well as the perpetrators of the crime. It will also delve into how one’s idealistic views are drastically altered when the truth hits uncomfortably close to home.

The Rapist will see the reunion of the talented mother-daughter duo of Aparna Sen and Konkona Sen Sharma after several successful films including the National Award-winning, Mr. And Mrs. Iyer. Aparna Sen had described The Rapist as a "hard-hitting drama that examines how much of society is responsible for producing rapists". She had mentioned that the story will revolve around the rape victim's trauma, the circumstances around them and how a woman deals with the entire episode.

(Image credits: PR)

The project was announced in February 2021. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh had tweeted about it via his social media handle. The upcoming film will be Aparna Sen's third outing as a director in Hindi films after helming Saari Raat starring Konkona Sen Sharma in 2015 and 2017's Sonata.

Konkona Sen Sharma was last seen in Seema Pahwa's directorial debut Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, which released in theatres on January 1, 2021. The movie featured Naseeruddin Shah, Vinay Pathak, Supriya Pathak, and Manoj Pahwa in the lead roles. Konkona was also seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare which released on Netflix on September 18, 2020. The Alankrita Shrivastava directorial also featured Bhumi Pednekar.

Promo Image Source: Taran Adarsh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.