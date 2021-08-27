Aparshakti Khurana And Aakriti Ahuja Welcome Their First Child, Reveal Newborn's Name

Actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja have finally become parents to a baby girl. The actor, who could not control the excitement of becoming a father, took to Instagram and shared the good news. Aparskati and Aakriti have named their daughter Arzoie A Khurana. The couple had disclosed Aakriti’s pregnancy during the first week of June with a beautiful picture from her maternity photo shoot.

Aoarshakti Khurana welcomes first child with wife Aakriti Ahuja, friends send love

Several fraternity friends of the couple including Nushrratt Bharuccha, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra, Prachee Shaha Pandya, and more extended their heartiest congratulations while sending their virtual hugs across to the new mom-dad.

Earlier, in June the couple had shared a monochrome picture on Instagram and wrote, “Lockdown me kaam to expand ho nahi paya, humne socha family hi expand kar lete hain (We could not expand our work during the lockdown so we decided to expand our family instead) #preggeralert (sic).”

Meanwhile, on Father’s Day, Aakriti shared another picture from her maternity shoot, featuring Aparshakti. “Happy Father’s Day to my Baby Daddy. #MyBabyDaddyStrongest,” she wrote, along with a photo of them pouting at each other. Bhumi Pednekar called them ‘cuties’, while Nihaar Pandya wrote, “3 Beautiful people.”



Aparshakti, who made his Bollywood debut in 2016 with a supporting role in Dangal, has acted in films such as Stree, Luka Chuppi, and Pati Patni Aur Woh. He will soon make his digital debut with a period drama series for a leading OTT platform. He also has his next film Helmet opposite actor Pranutan in the pipeline for release. Akriti and Aparshakti Khurana have been together for over six years now, having married in September 2014. In earlier interviews, Khurana revealed that they knew each other for many years prior to their relationship. They began dating during their time together at Shiamak Davar dance classes.

IMAGE: AAKRITIAHUJA/Instagram