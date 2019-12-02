Aparshakti Khurana Is Setting Internet On Fire With These Sun-kissed Photos

Aparshakti Khurana is going to be seen next on the silver screen with the rom-com movie, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The movie also stars Kartik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday and is going to release on December 6, 2019. Where the movie is all set to do wonders on the box-office, Aparshakti has already started attracting all the attention on social media with his latest photoshoot. Here are some pictures of Aparshakti Khurana that every fan of the actor must check out-

Aparshakti Khurana's sunkissed pictures:

Aparshakti Khurana does not stop to surprise his fans with stunning pictures, and this sun-kissed photo is a perfect example. The Luka Chuppi actor is seen donning a sporty look in which he wears a red and white jacket. The jacket has a long neck. Fans cannot stop admiring his jawline and beard-game, which are completely on-point.

Aparshakti looks classy when he pulled off this gentleman look. He is wearing a royal blue blazer with a white shirt inside. The blue square-shaped sunglasses with the outfit is giving fans some fashion goals. He completed the look by accessorising the attire with a leather strap watch.

When talking about the Stree actor's sunkissed pictures, one can never forget to mention this metallic attire. The star wore a silver metallic jacket which has a swayed camouflage design inside. Aparshakti Khurana is also wearing a royal blue graphic T-shirt with golden alphabets on it.

