Aparshakti Khurrana And Kartik Aaryan's Friendship Makes For Perfect Comic Timing Onscreen

Aparshakti Khurana and Kartik Aaryan have shared space onscreen in Laxman Utekar's romantic comedy film Luka Chuppi which released earlier this year. The duo will be seen together once again in their upcoming comedy-drama Pati Patni Aur Woh directed by Mudassar Aziz. Aparshakti Khurrana revealed that their comic timing and friendly comfort will be reflected onscreen in their new film.

The Dangal actor claimed that working with Kartik Aaryan for the second time had been a fun-filled experience as they have been on great terms since their last film Luka Chuppi. The duo reportedly got along really well on the sets and their chemistry translated to extremely funny scenes onscreen. Aparshakti even went on to claim that the movie will be a rib-tickling comical affair. He also praised his co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday stating that they are fun to work with.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur starrer 1978 film of the same name. Veteran actor Asrani had played the role of Sanjeev Kumar's character's poet friend in the film, and Aparshakti Khurrana will reportedly be seen in that role for Kartik Aaryan's character in the upcoming film. Pati Patni Aur Woh is all set to hit the screens on December 6, 2019. The movie has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Juno Chopra and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and BR Studios.

What's next for Aparshakti Khurrana?

Aparshakti Khurrana has earned fame on his own through memorable performances in films like Dangal, Stree, Luka Chuppi and Jabariya Jodi. After the release of Pati Patni Aur Woh, Aparshakti Khurrana will be seen next in Street Dancer 3D along with actors Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhu Deva. The film is directed by choreographer-director Remo D'Souza and will release in theaters on January 24, 2020.

