Aparshakti Khurana Loves Krunal Pandya's Message For His Late Father After ODI Debut

After achieving the fastest ODI (One-Day International) fifty by a debutant, Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya dedicated his recent record-breaking knock against team England to his late father, who passed away due to a cardiac arrest earlier this year. Along with sharing several glimpses of himself from the latest Ind vs England ODI match yesterday, Krunal wrote: "Papa, with every ball you were always on my mind and in my heart". After the cricketer's emotional note for his father surfaced on social media, actor Aparshakti Khurana penned a sweet note to appreciate Krunal's message to his father along with lauding his performance.

Aparshakti hails Krunal Pandya

Cricketer Krunal Pandya, who has played 18 T20Is for team India, made his debut ODI appearance with March 23's Ind vs Eng ODI match. Ahead of his clash against the World Champions, the all-rounder received his maiden ODI cap from his beloved younger brother, Hardik Pandya. After donning the cap, an emotional Krunal looked up as he appeared to remember his late father, Himanshu Pandya.

He came in at 205-5 and went on to race to a record-breaking 26-ball fifty, with a 112-run partnership alongside fellow cricketer KL Rahul to give team India a leading score of 317 runs in 50 overs. To celebrate the milestone, Krunal Pandya took to his Instagram handle to share a streak of pictures from his debut ODI match and dedicated his knock to his and brother Hardik's late father. In his heartfelt note, the 30-year-old wrote:

"Papa, with every ball you were always on my mind and in my heart. Tears rolled down my face as I felt your presence with me. Thank you for being my strength, for being the biggest support I’ve had. I hope I’ve made you proud. This is for you Papa, everything we do is for you Papa." READ | Emotional Krunal Pandya reveals how his late father 'was with him' for India-England match

While his emotional Instagram post was quick to win netizens' hearts on social media, Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana also couldn't hold back but lavish him with praise for the same. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor took to his Instagram Stories and wrote: "I love the way you talk to your father @krunalpandya_official". Aparshakti added, "And what a start to the ODI career broskie. God bless".

For the unversed, Krunal Pandya's father, Himanshu Pandya, left for his heavenly abode in January this year. Himanshu passed away at the age of 71 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Soon after the heartbreaking news of his death on January 16, 2021, broke the internet, it left all the ardent fans of the cricketer duo Hardik and Krunal aghast.

