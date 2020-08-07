Aparshakti Khurana's 'JMD Kinda Pic' On Instagram Has Fans Asking About Ayushmann

Aparshakti Khurana recently took to Instagram to post a throwback picture clicked on Raksha Bandhan. The picture featured Aparshakti's wife, Aakriti Ahuja's side of the family. Fans showered love on the post and asked Ayushmann's whereabouts in the post as well. Take a look at the post and the comments it gained as well.

Aparshakti Khurana's post

Aparshakti Khurana recently posted a selfie with his extended family. In the picture were Nishant Ahuja, Sakshi Sodhi, Ishita Khattar, Manju Ahuja, Manoj Ahuja, Suman Sodhi and Aakriti Ahuja. Everybody in the picture was dressed in traditional wear and had a tika on their forehead. Aparshakti joked that it was a 'Jai Mata Di' pic in the caption. He wrote - It’s a JMD kinda pic!!.

Many fans and admirers commented on the post. A few of the fans asked about Ayushmann's absence in the picture. Take a look at all the comments that fans left on the actor's post:

Pic Credit: Aparshakti Khurana's Instagram

Aparshakti Khurana, in an earlier post on Instagram, can also be spotted in the same outfit. The post was about Raksha Bandhan and features many pictures of Aparshakti and Ayushmann with their sister. In the first snap, the brothers can be seen kissing their sister on the head. Their sister, Faiiry Khurana, looks very happy in the post. In the next snap, Faiiry can be seen tying a rakhi on Aparshakti's wrist, Aparshakti looks very happy in the picture and is laughing. In the next snap, Faiiry can be seen sitting with Tahira and more family members in the picture. Take a look at the post:

Aparshakti Khurana captioned this picture - Yeh Bandhan Toh Pyaar Ka Bandhan Hai. The post gained many comments as well. Many celebs commented that the picture was quite lovely. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Aparshakti Khurana's Instagram

In terms of work, Aparshakti Khurana's new song Ghanta just launched and the artist uploaded a celebratory post on Instagram. Viewers could see Aparshakti perform his own song. The artist was seen working hard and struggling. He could also be seen sporting specs, blue tie, blue pants and white shirt. Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Aparshakti Khurana's Instagram

