Aparshakti Khurana Sends A Hearty Reply To Neha Dhupia After She Congratulates Him

Only a few hours have passed since Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja announced their pregnancy. As soon as they posted the picture of Aakriti’s baby bump being kissed by Aparshakti, all of their friends, fans, and followers began sending good wishes and adoring comments their way. Their friend, actor Neha Dhupia, took to her Instagram story to congratulate the couple, and Aparshakti also replied to her in a loving way.

Neha Dhupia's congratulatory message for Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja

Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja, who had tied the knot in September 2014, are going to have their first child, and just like the couple, their friends are also excited about it. Neha Dhupia shared the picture that Aparshakti Khurana posted on his Instagram, on her story. In the story, she congratulated Aparshakti and Aakriti, and wrote, “This is such beautiful news.” Aparshakti reshared her story and gave a hearty reply to her. Take a look:

The picture posted on Aparshakti Khurana’s Instagram has been receiving a lot of love. Celebrities like Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sharib Hussain, Sunil Grover, Varun Sharma, and many others have commented, expressing their joy and giving their congratulations to the couple. Besides posting a story, Neha Dhupia also posted a comment on Aparshakti’s post.

Aparshakti Khurana's wife, Aakriti Ahuja also posted the picture on her Instagram, which also saw a lot of loving comments from her friends, including a comment by Neha Dhupia. Celebrities like Mukti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi, Sanya Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar, and many others, also sent their love in her post’s comment section. While Aparshakti has conveyed in the caption of his post that they are ‘expanding the family,’ Aakriti Ahuja captioned her post as ‘Doing our bit to add to this Baby Boomer generation.”

On the work front

Aparshakti Khurana is soon going to be seen as the lead actor, for the first time, in the upcoming film, Helmet. The film will also star Pranutan Bahl in the lead role, with Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma also playing prominent roles. Helmet is slated to release in December 2021.

Neha Dhupia, on the other hand, is currently filming for an action thriller film, A Thursday, which also stars Yami Gautam and Atul Kulkarni. The film is going to be released this year. She will also star in the upcoming film Sanak, alongside Vidyut Jammwal.

Promo Image Source: Neha Dhupia and Aparshakti Khurana Instagram

