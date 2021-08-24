Aparshakti Khurana Shares Adorable Video Of Wife Aakriti Ahuja's Baby Shower: Watch

Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja are set to welcome their first child. The couple got married in 2014 and are now ready to begin another chapter in their life. They recently shared a video of their baby shower, which also had Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap.

Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja are expecting their first child. The couple recently shared a video from their baby shower that was held some time ago. The video saw the entire family of Aakriti and Aparshakti including, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap. In the baby shower, the couple and their family played various games including dictionary and diaper challenge.

While talking about their baby the couple said they are excited to welcome their newborn. Aakriti Ahuja said, "We're really looking forward to this baby who we have created. We want to meet this baby, this new human being, and lots of love and blessing coming." Aparshakti, on the other hand, revealed the gender of their baby and said, "If it's a girl, she should have Akku's eyes and Akku's happiness and if it's a boy, he should have my energy."

"Definitely and Pari's laughter as well," Aakriti added. While Aakriti wore a peach coloured gown, Aparshakti went for a black outfit. Aparshakti and Ayushmann's parents also said they are very happy. Their father called the baby shower his 'best day of life' as his notorious son will now be a father and have a notorious baby.

The baby shower video saw several glimpses of Ayushmann Khurrana's children playing with Aparshakti. Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap also shared how they were feeling about the baby. Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap said, "I am feeling very happy and very very blessed. Hum sab wait kar rahe the Pari and Kuckoo ke baby ki (We were all waiting for Pari and Kuckoo's baby), and now the baby is coming." Ayushmann Khurrana further said, "And my best wishes to both Kuckoo and Par and I am really excited for the baby. My kids are super excited about the baby." In the caption, the Stree actor wrote, "Achaaa Listen!! Kuckoo I love you."

(Image Credits: Aparshakti Khurana's Instagram)