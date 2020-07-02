Aparshakti Khurana's Throwback To His Childhood, Says He Misses His 'innocent' Comebacks

Aparshakti Khurana is a true comedian and a total entertainer. Not only on-screen, but even through his social media, Aparshakti Khurana always makes sure to bring a smile on the faces of his fans. Recently, Aparshakti Khurana posted a throwback picture from his childhood, missing his ultimate comebacks. Read ahead to know more-

Aparshakti Khurana’s throwback post

Aparshakti Khurana is a very active celebrity on social media. On July 1, 2020, the actor took to his official social media handle to post a throwback picture of his childhood. The picture of the innocent-looking Aparshakti Khurana was also given a rather quirky caption. His caption read, “#throwback to the time when my biggest comeback was “jo bolta hai wo hi hota hai”, suggesting towards the fact that Aparshakti Khurana is missing the old happy days of his childhood.

Just as Aparshakti Khurana posted the picture, it went viral on the internet. The picture received more than 60,000 likes in no-time. Not only fans, but even many celebrities including sister-in-law Tahira Kashyap dropped a comment on the picture. Tahira Kashyap’s comment read “Awwieee paariiii❤️😘”. Even Aparshakti Khurana’s friend and popular Indian dancer Mukti Mohan commented on the picture. Mukti Mohan’s comment read, “AowwwLey❤️”.

Other popular personalities like Deepak Kalra, RJ Abhinav, Pranutan Bahl, Ridraksh Jaiswal, Bhumi Pednekar, RJ Alok, Sapna Paddi, and Archana Pania Sharma also dropped comments on the post. Their comments read, “Jab main chota bacha tha main badi shararat karta tha , Ab jo main bada ho gya hun badi shararat karta hu 😂❤️”, “hahahahaha so relatable bhai 😭🤗”, “This is as cool as the newspaper one 😂”, “❤️❤️❤️”, “Awwww 💕”, Paaji cutie ⭐”, “Aa ki bootha banaya aa! Bandaa ban jaa”, and aaareee duniyaaaaa Ka bojjjj hum uthate hain”, respectively.

On the work front

Aparshakti Khurana, brother of popular Bollywood actor, Ayushmann Khurrana, was last seen on the big-screen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D (2020). The actor will next be seen in Tamilvannan’s The Great Man, starring Amitabh Bachchan as the lead character. Aparshakti Khurana will also be seen in Aditya Bharadwaj’s Iskool Bag, that is currently in its pre-production stage.

