Apple CEO Tim Cook Praises Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj For His Film Fursat; 'Incredible...'

Apple CEO Tim Cook took to social media and praised director Vishal Bhardwaj for his short film Fursat. The 30-minute is shot entirely on iPhone 14 Pro. The film was released recently on YouTube and has garnered more than 630K views on the platform.

Tim Cook posted a tweet, praising the film. The Apple CEO said his followers to check out Vishal Bhardwaj's film. He added that the film is based on the concept of seeing the future and acting accordingly.

"Check out this beautiful Bollywood film from director @VishalBhardwaj that explores what might happen if you could see into the future. Incredible cinematography and choreography, and all #ShotoniPhone."

Check out his Tweet below:

Check out this beautiful Bollywood film from director @VishalBhardwaj that explores what might happen if you could see into the future. Incredible cinematography and choreography, and all #ShotoniPhone. https://t.co/32LODwy3vb — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 4, 2023

Vishal Bhardwaj reacted to the high praise coming from Tim Cook. He explained that he was "humbled" by the praise coming from Tim Cook. He further thanked Apple for the opportunity for making the film with the portable device and for getting Apple's backing.

"I’m humbled with this overwhelming adulation. Thank you @Apple for this opportunity!"

I’m humbled with this overwhelming adulation. Thank you @Apple for this opportunity! https://t.co/FOVdil556s — Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) February 5, 2023

More on Fursat

Fursat was released recently on Apple's own YouTube channel and received critical acclaim from the viewers.

Fursat stars Ishaan Khattar and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles. The film also proves that iPhone 14 is capable of shooting complex scenarios that are always part of a standard Bollywood film, such as songs and choreographed dances.