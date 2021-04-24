Last Updated:

AR Rahman & Other Stalwarts Of Music Industry Mourn Shravan Rathod's Untimely Demise

Shravan Rathod's demise came as a shock to the entire music industry and many musicians took to their social media handles to mourn his death. Read more here.

Music composer Shravan Rathod, part of the musical duo Nadeem-Shravan breathed his last on April 22 evening due to COVID-19 complications. The news of the singer's demise was confirmed by his son Sanjeev Rathod. Shravan Rathod's age at the time of his demise was 66. Shravan Rathod's demise came after he battled the deadly disease for a few days. The singer, along with his family had gone to the holy city of Haridwar for the Kumbh Mela, post which they all tested positive for the virus. The music composer had co-morbidities and was on ventilator support as his condition got critical. Soon after the tragic news broke on the internet, a lot of musicians from the entertainment industry mourned his untimely death and posted condolences.

Music industry mourns Shravan Rathod's demise 

The death of music composer Shravan Rathod came as a huge shock to his fans, followers, and friends. The music industry mourned his demise and offered condolences to his family at this difficult time. Legendary musicians and singers like AR Rahman, Adnan Sami, Shreya Ghoshal Alka Yagnik, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, among many others expressed their grief. The celebrities remembered his work and how he gave hit tracks in movies like Aashiqui, Sadak, Phool Aur Kaante, and many others. Singers Adnan Sami and Shreya Ghoshal also remembered what a loving and humble soul he was, with a beautiful heart. Take a look at the tweets by his fellow musicians.

Music composers Nadeem-Shravan's works 

Nadeem–Shravan was a prolific Indian music director duo in the Indian film industry, who started out in the 1970s,  but earned their due in the ‘90s with the blockbuster album of Aashiqui. They went to score hit albums of many other films like Saajan, Phool Aur Kaante, Sadak, Deewana, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Dilwale, Barsaat, Jeet, Raja Hindustani, Pardes, Sirf Tum, Dhadkan among many others. The popular duo split in 2006, before returning to compose music of Do Knot Disturb in 2009. Since then, Nadeem Saifi separately composed music for albums like Ishq Forever and Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha.  

Image Credits: Viral Bhayani and AR Rahman Official Instagram Accounts 

