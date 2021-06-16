AR Rahman Celebrates 20 Years Of Lagaan Through A Virtual Reunion With The Cast

Legendary Indian music composer, singer and songwriter AR Rahman recently took to his Instagram handle to share a zoom screenshot featuring the Lagaan cast. June 15, 2021 marked 20 years of Lagaan movie and in celebration of the special day, the cast seems to have had a virtual reunion. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cast conducted the nostalgic reunion on Zoom and apart from Aamir Khan, fans saw many familiar faces.

Paul Blackthorne, who is best remembered as the villainous Captain Russell, was also present for the Zoom call. Russell's character has been mentioned several times over the years as he was best known for addressing the villagers as "Tum saala ghulam log" and asked for "teen guna lagaan". The Zoom call was also joined by British actress Rachel Shelley, who was cast as Captain Russell's sister Elizabeth, who falls in love with Aamir Khan's character Bhuvan.

In addition to the two British cast members, the Zoom Reunion also included director Ashutosh Gowariker and actors Suhasini Mulay, Pradeep Rawat, Yashpal Sharma and Akhilendra Mishra, all of whom played pivotal roles in the film. The movie was shot in Gujarat and also featured actors such as Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajendra Gupta, Raghubir Yadav and Rajesh Vivek. AR Rahman who composed the music for Lagaan shared the Zoom screenshot with the caption, "#20YearsOfLagaan an emotional and proud team!".

20 years of Lagaan movie

Indian actress, Gracy Singh, who played the character of Gauri in the film also took to social media to commemorate the day. The actress shared a tweet featuring a bunch of BTS pictures from the sets of Lagaan. The actress also expressed her gratitude towards the director and the rest of the Lagaan cast, as the film is what started her career.

This is where my journey in cinema began. I stood in front of a movie camera & cherished every bit of it. 20yrs since this epic released. Immense gratitude to @AshGowariker #AamirKhan ,entire TeamLagaan

THANKYOU our audience & media for all the love you showered#20YearsOfLagaan pic.twitter.com/6JvbqaC8rm — Gracy Singh (@iamgracysingh) June 15, 2021

Lagaan has gone on to become one of the most iconic films in Indian cinema. The film received widespread critical acclaim and awards at international film festivals, as well as several National awards. Lagaan became the third Indian film to be nominated for the Academy Award for 'Best Foreign Language Film' after Mother India and Salaam Bombay!

The film released on June 15, 2001 making yesterday, it's 20th anniversary. The film has gained a cult status over the years and holds an approval rating of 95% on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, all these years later.

IMAGE: AR RAHMAN'S INSTAGRAM

