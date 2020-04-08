AR Rahman Slams Masakali's Remix Version, Says, 'Enjoy The Original'; Read Statement

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria recently became a part of the song Masakali 2.0, which is a recreation of the famous Masakali song from the movie 'Delhi 6' by Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra. Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan starred in the immensely popular hit. The original song was composed by AR Rahman, and penned by Prasoon Joshi and sung by Mohit Chauhan.

Released on April 7, the remix version of the Masakali song was brutally trolled by the users on social media. Memes were flooded and fans claimed that A R Rahman would be disappointed after listening to it.

Late in the evening on Wednesday, AR Rahman took to his Twitter handle to share a statement on the same. The composer said that it took sleepless nights, writes and re-writes to write the original song. With over 200 musicians involved, their aim was to produce music that can last generations. Sharing the link of the original song, AR Rahman wrote, "Enjoy the original"

Netizens react to Rahman's statement

2 minutes silence for @TSeries & Masakkali 2.0 Remix Team 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — lakshminarayanan (@lanarayananceg) April 8, 2020

Savage mode 🔥 — ArunAshok (@arun661) April 8, 2020

Classy thalaivaaaa ❤️ — Sowmya Mahadevan (@SowmyaMaha) April 8, 2020

