Masakali 2.0 Reminds Fans Of 'The Humma Song', Some Say 'A R Rahman Must Be Disappointed'

Music

The song Masakali 2.0 was released on April 7 starring Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra. Fans took to YouTube and Twitter to share their reactions of the song

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Masakali 2.0

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria recently became a part of the song Masakali 2.0, which is a recreation of the Masakali from the movie Delhi 6. The song was released on April 7, 2020, and fans poured with reactions to the song and the video. While many considered the newer version fun and upbeat one, some are still unsure of the recreation and are wanting to stick to the older version. Sidharth and Tara's chemistry in the song has also received praises.

ALSO READ | Tara Sutaria, Sidharth Flaunt Their Chemistry In The Teaser Of 'Masakali 2.0'; Watch

Here are some Masakali 2.0 fan reactions

Some fans remain unimpressed:

ALSO READ | Tara Sutaria Announces Release Of 'Masakali 2.0', To Reunite With Sidharth Malhotra 

Tara and Sidharth receive major appreciation:

ALSO READ | Sidharth Malhotra: Awards Won By The Actor Over The Years 

ALSO READ | Sidharth Malhotra, Anushka Sharma, And Other Actors Who Started Out As Models

YouTube is also filled with reactions of the song. One fan claims that A R Rahman would be disappointed, while another says the song reminds him again why Mohit Chauhan was so much better. Another fan went ahead and pointed out that the song resembled the Humma song by Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor. 

ALSO READ | Sidharth Malhotra And Tara Sutaria To Recreate 'Delhi 6's' Iconic Song 'Masakali'?

 

 

