Masakali 2.0 Reminds Fans Of 'The Humma Song', Some Say 'A R Rahman Must Be Disappointed'

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria recently became a part of the song Masakali 2.0, which is a recreation of the Masakali from the movie Delhi 6. The song was released on April 7, 2020, and fans poured with reactions to the song and the video. While many considered the newer version fun and upbeat one, some are still unsure of the recreation and are wanting to stick to the older version. Sidharth and Tara's chemistry in the song has also received praises.

Here are some Masakali 2.0 fan reactions

Some fans remain unimpressed:

Why...Why...Why



Another Song Ruined😑#Masakali2 Out !! — Movie Reviews Blog (@MovieReviewsBlg) April 8, 2020

Yuck. Almost started my morning watching #Masakali2 & how successfully they ruined the beautiful song, the lyrics are so funny. Disgusting how bollywood is losing it's authenticity & destroying the good old songs. Period🤬 — ♡ Sнαн Kι Bιωι ♡ 𝒂 𝒇𝒂𝒏 ღ (@JacyKhan) April 8, 2020

Tara and Sidharth receive major appreciation:

#Masakali2

Nice Song ..

Sid Is Charming And Tara Was Looking Cute👌

Nice Video👌 — 🌡🔥คк$ђīҭ ᴬᵏ_ᵈᴱᵛᴼᵗᴱᴱ🔥🌡 (@ViRaTs_DoRaEm0n) April 8, 2020

Already tripping over it 😍 #Masakali2 — Ashna Jain (@1AshnaJain1) April 8, 2020

I SCREAMED WHEN I SAW THIS . THEY ARE SO GORGEOUS OMG 🤤❤️#Masakali2 pic.twitter.com/incUwezpH4 — á (@malhotrasgirl) April 7, 2020

Masakali 2.0 Not that bad, but it will not take place in my playlist as old Masakali still in my list😍 new one doesnt match the feelings of old Masakali❤💘 but @SidMalhotra@TaraSutaria both did well love for both❤ #masakali #Masakali2 — Shubham Patil (@shubh_0183) April 8, 2020

Forget about the song... I liked the video !#Masakali2 — RIYA✨ (@R1yaS1dM) April 8, 2020

YouTube is also filled with reactions of the song. One fan claims that A R Rahman would be disappointed, while another says the song reminds him again why Mohit Chauhan was so much better. Another fan went ahead and pointed out that the song resembled the Humma song by Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

