AR Rahman Takes An Indirect Dig On His Songs Being Copied; Says 'rise Above Hate'

AR Rahman is one of the most celebrated musicians in India who is hailed by ardent music lovers across the globe. The musician, who recently collaborated with singer Ananya Birla for Hindustani Way, for the Indian Olympic Squad, opened up about his songs being copied. He urged people to not waste time on greed and jealousy. Among many tracks and compositions of the artist being copied, was the very recent Masakali 2.0 which Rahman originally produced for the 2009 film Delhi 6.

Details about AR Rahman's interview

Over the last few years, many of the 6 time National Film Awards winner's songs and compositions have been copied and reproduced without his knowledge. Spilling the beans in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, he expressed his views on the same stating that in a different era, people would copy a sound or beat and think they could get away with it and further mentioned that he thought of the people copying him as 'flattery'.

Continuing on this, he said that earlier he didn't go behind people copying his songs since there were others to take care of that and his only goal was to refine himself and go ahead without any negative thing coming his way, be it greed or anything. He said one can always go make another tune, make another progression, make another rhythm or story and that this is his life mantra.

When AR Rahman's famous song, Masakali, from Delhi 6 was refined by Tanishk Bagchi's as Masakali 2.0, it drew a lot of flack from various music icons and audiences alike. AR Rahman's response to this song grabbed the attention as he released a short note on Twitter, tagging every major artist associated with the song, along with the YouTube link of the original version.

Taking to his Twitter account, his note mentioned " No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and rewrites. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of Directors, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew. - Lots of love A.R. Rahman.".

Recently, the music mogul collaborated with Ananya Birla to pay tribute to the Indian Olympic Squad representing the country at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Another one of his releases is Rihaayi De from the Kriti Sanon-Pankaj Tripathi starrer Mimi. The musician has also contributed to the music of films like 99 Songs, Heropanti 2, Atrangi Re, No Land’s Man, and more.

Source: Bollywood Hungama

Image: AR Rahman's Instagram

