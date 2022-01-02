AR Rahman's Daughter Khatija Announces Engagement With Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed

Music legend AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman on Sunday took to Instagram and announced her engagement with audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. She posted a picture collage that features her from the intimate event. She also penned a note introducing her fiance.

AR Rahman's daughter Khatija gets engaged

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Khatija Rahman posted a picture from the engagement ceremony. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a pink and silver dress. She accessorized herself with jewellery and a garland. The singer also donned a matching mask for her special day, December 29. Instead of posting Riyasdeen's picture from the ceremony, she posted a monochrome picture of her fiance. Riyasdeen also posted the same picture with a similar caption, introducing Khatija.

She captioned the post, "With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones. #KhatijaRahmanEngagementWithRiyasdeen #ThankYou."

Music maestro AR Rahman also took to the photo-sharing site and reposted both the posts of the engagement on his IG story. However, he did not write a caption.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Khatija has performed along with her father during Mumbai's U2 concert in the year 2019. She has also crooned Rock A Bye Baby from Mimi, which was released on Netflix, and the song was widely appreciated. Khatija has also crooned Farishton which was released last year on October 25. The lyrics of the track are penned by Munna Shoukath Ali. She has lent her voice to a song and had also performed on Iltaja, which was released on September 4, 2020. Composed by Ricky Kej, the track spoke about the perils of air pollution.

Earlier in November, while speaking with the news agency, ANI, AR Rahman had stated that Khatija and his second daughter Raheema Rahman 'have the toughest mindsets.' He said, "Anything they do, they feel like they have to be good enough...all these things come to their mind. So I keep telling them not to be worried about anything, just do it, just do the stuff and then you will have your own personality...God will bless you and nobody is going to compare them."

Image: Instagram/@khatija.rahman