Archana Puran Singh Revisits 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Days; Shares Old Clip With Anupam Kher

Recently, Bollywood actor and television judge Archana Puran Singh revisited her days from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, as the actor shared a clip with Anupam Kher from The Kapil Sharma Show. The video features Archana Puran Singh enacting her iconic scene with Anupam Kher from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai on The Kapil Sharma Show, where her character in the movie teases a marriage proposal to Anupam. Watch the video here:

Also Read | China's Security Law In Hong Kong Breaches International Obligations: UN

Archana Puran Singh's post

With the video shared, Archana Puran Singh mentioned that the clip freshened her memories after 22 years with the ‘irrepressible’ Anupam Kher. More so, Archana Puran Singh mentioned that it was fun to re-enact their iconic scene together on The Kapil Sharma Show. Adding to the same, Archana wished that more actors would re-enact their memorable film scenes after a long gap.

Also Read | Spooked China Urges India To Roll Back Ban On 118 Apps; Cries 'violation Of WTO Rules'

Fans React:

All about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai stars actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in the leading roles. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai focuses on the love triangle of Anjali, Rahul and Tina. The movie was released in 1998 and is directed by Karan Johar. The movie also features Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo and Salman Khan in prominent roles.

Also Read | China's Security Law In Hong Kong Breaches International Obligations: UN

The Kapil Sharma Show

Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show has been topping the TRP charts for quite some time now, as Kapil Sharma and the cast of the show leave no stone unturned to entertain the audience with the rib-tickling plot and one-liners. The show stars Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and Sumona Chakravarti. Host Kapil Sharma invites Bollywood celebrities to the show, where they meet up his reel-life family members, who entertain them with their acts.

Meanwhile, Kher is currently working on New Amsterdam. The American medical drama television series is inspired by the novel Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer. First premiered in September 2018, New Amsterdam chronicles the story of Dr Max Goodwin, who becomes the medical director of one of the United States' oldest public hospitals and aims to reform the neglected facility by tearing up its bureaucracy to provide exceptional care to patients.

Also Read | Spooked China Urges India To Roll Back Ban On 118 Apps; Cries 'violation Of WTO Rules'

(Image credits: Archana Puran Singh Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.