‘Ardh’ Twitter Review: Fans Left ‘speechless’ After Watching Rubina Dilaik’s Performance

As Rubina Dilaik recently marked her movie debut with the highly-anticipated film, Ardh alongside notable Bollywood actor, Rajpal Yadav, the film finally hit the OTT screen on 10 June 2022 and created a buzz among the audience. Numerous fans took to social media and revealed how much they liked the film. Take a look at how the fans are reacting to Rubina Dilaik and Rajpal Yadav-starrer Hindi drama movie.

Ardh Twitter Review

Produced by Pal Music and Films, and written and directed by Palash Muchhal, the movie was released on Zee5 on 10 June 2022. The moment it surfaced on the OTT platform, the fans watched the film and dropped their reviews revealing how much they loved the film. Many fans lauded Rajpal Yadav and Rubina Dilaik’s stellar performance in the film while others urged everyone to watch the film. Some fans mentioned how Rubina nailed it essaying the role of Madhu in the film while others added how the film was full of emotions. Some also wrote that they were left speechless after watching Rajpal Yadav and Rubina Dilaik-starrer while others stated how it was quite relatable and a treat to the content seekers. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to the film.

Just finished watching #ardh . Truly the film is very relatable Loved the performance of @rubidilaik and @rajpalofficial . Its a treat for good content seekers . #MovieReview #RubinaDilaik — BB14 Queen Rubina (@noorlovesmom) June 10, 2022

You killed it rubi so proud of you 🤗💖#RubinaDiIaik — Rubiography 💋 (@ItsRubiography) June 10, 2022

Welcome to bollywood queen

U nailed it as Madhu..@RubiDilaik

Watch Ardh on zee5 guys.. it's just amazing pic.twitter.com/oOejXqShOq — Ankur Srivastava (@Ankuor17144807) June 9, 2022

What a movie speechless sach what a movie

Full of emotions 💯



Rajpal sir and Rubina both are nailed it🤟



🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟/5#RubinaDilaik #Ardh — P.....🚫🤫 (@Aakashhhhh21) June 10, 2022

More about Ardh

Apart from Rubina Dilaik essaying the role of Madhu, other notable actors in the cast included Rajpal Yadav as Shiva, Hiten Tejwani as Satya, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Swastik Tiwari, and others. The voice-over of the film has been done by the popular and legendary actor, Jackie Shroff, and the songs are sung by Sonu Nigam, Armaan Malik, Palak Muchhal, Rekha Bhardwaj, Rubina Dilaik, Divya Kumar, Parry G, and Amit Mishra. Composed by the writer and director, Palash Muchhal, the movie album consists of seven songs.

As per ANI, earlier Rubina Dilaik expressed her excitement for the film and said, “As my debut project, I am all prepared to soak in the experience and learning that will come along the journey. I have stepped in with a blank slate, and I feel secure to have started my new innings with a visionary like Palash and a talented co-star as Rajpal Sir”.

Image: Instagram/@rubinadilaik