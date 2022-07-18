'Kesariya': Alia Bhatt-Ranbir's Song Leaves Internet Divided Over 'Love Storiyan' Lyrics

While Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Kesariya song has already become a sensational chartbuster, a section of the audience isn't very pleased with its lyrics. The track has been crooned by Arijit Singh, while the lyrics have been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It perfectly encapsulates Ranbir and Alia's blooming romance in the streets of Varanasi, with many lauding the makers for its picturization

However, the song also became the subject of memes owing to its 'Love Storiyan' part and netizens have flooded Twitter with memes. There were also a few who came to Kesariya's defence, mentioning that 'Love Storiya' perfectly flows with the song.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Kesariya lyrics leave netizens divided

Taking to the micro-blogging platform, one user quipped that they stopped listening to the song after the 'Love Storiya' portion came up. Another mentioned that the lyrics are the perfect example of how 'nothing is perfect in life' while one person stated how a 'small piece of elaichi can ruin the entire biryani'. On the other hand, a Twitterati said 'Love Storiya' is no misfit in the song, and is rather trendy. Take a look at some of the reactions.

It flows smoothly with the song . If I wasn't on Twitter, I would have never been aware of this topic . There's nothing misfit about love storiyan term , rather trendy . Someone Shouldn't dare to question Dilliwali Girlfriend or Balam Pichkari lyricist. https://t.co/DN3Wbk2JUj — Suki 💅 (@_SuksTeR_) July 17, 2022

'Love storiyan' part in Kesariya exit.

Viewers to Amitabh Bhattacharya: pic.twitter.com/4YqeLyav6S — Bhumika (@thisisbhumika) July 17, 2022

I stopped listening kesariya after love storiyan — Sajcasm (@sajcasm_) July 17, 2022

I loved the Love storiyan as well ❣️

#Kesariya pic.twitter.com/0BfbkifSeM — R (@KattarKapoor) July 17, 2022

I was highly impressed by #Kesariya until I heard 'love storiyan ' in lyrics😭😭😭😭. Overall a very good song . Atleast it's an original composition. The pre-chorus is highly addictive. — ` (@FourOverthrows) July 17, 2022

In the beautiful Kesariya song, the ‘Kitnon ki Love Storiyan’ lyrics part makes us learn that nothing is perfect in life. — Vishcomical (@vishcomical) July 17, 2022

The song has also been released in its Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions. Meanwhile, Brahmastra will be released in theatres on September 9, 2022. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

