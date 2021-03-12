Arijit Singh Turns Music Composer With Netflix Film 'Pagglait', Fans Call Him A 'legend'

Arijit Singh is one of the most followed singers in the film industry. The singer and former reality show contestant has added a new feather to his hat and turned composer for a movie titled Pagglait. Pagglait is an upcoming Netflix film, directed by Umesh Bisht and the cast includes Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra in the lead and actors Sayani Gupta, Sharib Hashmi, Ashutosh Rana, and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles. The Tum Hi Ho singer took to his Instagram handle and shared the joyous news with his fans and followers earlier today.

Arijit Singh turns composer with Pagglait

After making his mark in the Hindi film industry with several melodious tracks, Arijit Singh has now turned into a music composer and will be providing music for the upcoming Netflix film titled Pagglait starring Sanya Malhotra. He took to his official Instagram handle and shared this news with the world. He expressed his gratitude to several people in the video including Neelesh Misra, who wrote the lyrics for the songs and director Umesh Bisht. The Channa Mereya hitmaker also wrote that he is dedicating his first album as a composer to legendary musician AR Rahman, who has been one of his inspirations.

He further stated that he has tried his best to deliver to everyone who feels connected to the story and the team who has made the beautiful film. He also mentioned names of his fellow musicians with whom he got to collaborate on this project including Neeti Mohan, Raftaar, Raja Kumari among others. Arijit's caption read, "Honored to serve Music to the World."

Fan reactions on Arijit Singh's Instagram post

The Phir Bhi Main Tumko Chahunga singer has a following of 3.8 million people on Instagram and his announcement video garnered close to 250k views in a few hours of posting it. Ardent fans and followers of Singh were elated to hear about his new journey and bombarded the comments section with congratulatory messages. While one of his followers wrote, "Arijitâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ THIS IS SO SO SPECIAL", another one stated, "You are the best sir ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ a legend star singer â¤ï¸â¤ï¸."

