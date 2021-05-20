Arijit Singh's Mother Passes Away, Fans Pay Condolences, Say 'we Are With You'

In an unfortunate turn of events, singer Arijit Singh’s mother passed away due to COVID-19 on Thursday, May 20. The musician’s mother was critical and breathed her last in the morning around 11 am. This news comes just days after she was admitted to the Amri Dhakuria hospital.

A few days ago, Arijit Singh’s mother was in need of A-negative blood. Dil Bechara actor Swastika Mukherjee, took to her Twitter profile and requested her followers to amplify the message, so that help can be procured for her. Now, fans of the actor have extended their love and support to the singer’s family amidst this dire situation. Netizens have flooded Twitter with heartfelt condolences and messages. Many are left shocked by the news. Here’s taking a quick look at it:

Just after the request message for a donor was circulated online. Arijit Singh took to Facebook and thanked everyone who came forward. He said, “It is my humble request to those who are trying to help me at this hour, Please Do not overdo things just because you see a name called Arijit Singh Until we learn to respect each individual, we are not going to elevate ourselves from this disaster. I am thankful to people who reached out and helped but please remember we are all human beings. Every individual is priority”.

Previously, Arijit also shared a lengthy message for his fans about the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis. Taking to his official Facebook account, he wrote, “I have been Been praying continuously with one focus in mind. We should win this battle. No more people should pass away like this. I am appealing to my beloved people to join me mentally through this prayer. You do not have to take out any extra time to do this. Just pray while you keep doing what you do. Let our consciousness become a collective one and let us be strengthened. May every life survive this. Please Be home. Do not unnecessarily go anywhere. We can not stop a humongous amount of people from going out and celebrate their own selfishness”. Take a look at the entire message below:

