Arijit Singh's Mother Passes Away In Kolkata After Battling COVID-19

Popular Bollywood playback singer Arijit Singh's mother passed away today, because of COVID-19 complications. The singer's mother was extremely critical and breathed her last around 11 AM today. A few days ago, Arijit Singh and a few other actors had amplified the need for A-negative blood on social media for his ailing mother.

Arijit Singh’s mother passes away

According to a report by SpotboyE, Pagglait music director, Arijit Singh’s mother breathed her last earlier today, on May 20, 2021. She was admitted to the Amri Dhakuria hospital in Kolkata and had been undergoing treatment there for the last few weeks. His mother had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in need of A-negative blood, the request for which was amplified by the singer on social media as well.

She was reportedly on ECMO for the last few days and her condition had deteriorated. No official statement has been released yet by the singer's family. Filmmaker Srijit Mukherjee and actor Swastika Mukherjee also took to Twitter a few days back and specified that the singer’s mother needs A negative blood and emphasized only male donors to come forward. The tweets were deleted shortly after.

Arijit Singh had turned to his Facebook account a few days ago and written that he had been praying with just one focus in mind that all of us should win this battle and that no more people should pass away like this. He urged everyone around him to pray and be strengthened together. The singer also stated that "Please Be home. Do not unnecessarily go anywhere. We can not stop a humongous amount of people from going out and celebrate their own selfishness. But we can choose to be caring for ourselves and other people around us. Spread this to everyone, please. Tell everyone to wear a mask and sanitize themselves. Be aware of your body.”

Image - Arijit Singh's Instagram Account

