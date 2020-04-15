Arjun Kapoor And Arpita Khan's Complete Dating Timeline; Read Details

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Panipat alongside Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, and Padmini Kolhapure. Apart from his on-screen performances, the Gunday actor has also hit the headlines with his relationship status. Currently, Arjun Kapoor is dating Malaika Arora. But Arjun Kapoor was previously involved in a relationship with Arpita Khan.

In an older interview in 2014, Arjun Kapoor had revealed that Arpita Khan was his first and only serious relationship. He also added that he was very scared to tell Salman Khan and family. Arjun Kapoor said that he and Arpita started seeing each other when he was 18 years old. Their relationship lasted for only two years.

The 2 State actor further shared that he was also attached to Salman Khan. It was during the shooting of Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya when Arjun and Arpita's relationship started. He further revealed that Arpita Khan was the one who broke up with him. Their breakup led to him going through a confusing phase as he could not understand what lied ahead for him in the future.

In the same interview, Arjun Kapoor also talked about his relationship with Salman Khan. He shared that even after his separation with Arpita Khan, he would hang out with Salman Khan. He considered Salman as his friend, father-figure, and older brother at that point. Several years after their break-up, Salman Khan motivated Arjun to lose weight and try his luck in Bollywood as an actor.

Arjun Kapoor also revealed that he was scared of Salman Khan. He told Khan and his entire family about his relationship with Arpita Khan to avoid any miscommunications. He also added that they were kind about it.

Arjun Kapoor has dated Salman’s sister, Arpita Khan in the past pic.twitter.com/2S3g3YPGnv — Bollywood Facts (@FilmyFacts) September 8, 2016

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen opposite Parineeti Chopra in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The comedy-drama flick is helmed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film was slated to release on March 20; however, due to the coronavirus lockdown, the makers have pushed the release date ahead.

