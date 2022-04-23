Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar Start Filming For 'The Lady Killer'; Share Location Pics

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to entertain the audience with their forthcoming film The Lady Killer. Touted to be a romantic thriller, the film is helmed by Ajay Bahl. Post its announcement, fans expressed their excitement to witness the lead pair Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor's fresh chemistry as the duo will be collaborating with each other for the first time.

The forthcoming film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Shaailesh R Singh. The two stars have been very active in constantly treating fans with updates on the upcoming film. As the lead actors kickstarted the shoot in Himachal Pradesh, recently the duo took to their respective social media handles and shared pictures from the shoot location.

Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor shared pics from The Lady Killer's shoot

On Saturday, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar took to their respective social media handles and dropped a pic wherein the two stars seem to have begun the shoot for her upcoming project as they posed with each other in a snowy backdrop amidst the beautiful scenic location of Himachal Pradesh. Bhumi was seen wearing an ivory coloured overcoat, Arjun on the other hand sported a dark grey coloured overcoat. Both the actors were all smiles as they posed for the picture looking at each other.

Sharing the post, the two penned the same caption on their respective Instagram handles. The caption read, "Saw snow, felt cute, might delete later (not) #LadyAndTheLadyKiller @bhumipednekar #GoodMorning #TheLadyKiller #Love #Hills #Manali"

Here take a look at the post-

As soon as the picture came online, netizens' took to the comments section. One of the users wrote "Perfection❤️🔥.. All the best you twoo❤️" another wrote "Too cute you two. Love ❤️🤗" Whereas, the rest of the users flooded the comments section with fire and heart-eyed emoticons.

Arjun Kapoor announces The Lady Killer

Last year, Arjun Kapoor announced the film on his Instagram and mentioned, "Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai!!! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story & my most ambitious film yet. Thank you my director @ajaybahl66 for your belief in me." He also gave a glimpse of his look in the film while sharing the poster.

Here take a look-

IMAGE: PTI/TWITTER@ARJUNK26