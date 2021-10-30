Bhumi Pednekar Joins The Cast Of Arjun Kapoor Starrer ‘The Lady Killer’

A few weeks ago, Arjun Kapoor's fans were over the moon when the actor announced his next film, The Lady Killer, which now has roped in yet another cast member to star opposite the actor.

According to reports by Pinkvilla, the actor will be joined by Bhumi Pednekar, who will be the female lead in the film and play a pivotal role. The film is touted to be a romantic thriller and will be helmed by Ajay Bahl.

Bhumi Pednekar joins the cast of The Lady Killer

Reports by the publication mentioned that the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor had joined the cast of The Lady Killer, which will be produced by Shaailesh R Singh and Bhushan Kumar. Arjun Kapoor had earlier announced the film and mentioned, "Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai!!! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story & my most ambitious film yet. Thank you my director @ajaybahl66 for your belief in me." He also revealed the poster as he made the announcement.

A source close to the development of the film told Pinkvilla that the makers of the film were keen on having Bhumi Pednekar on board. They also mentioned that the actor 'loved the script' and that the formalities and paperwork were in progress. They also stated that Ajay Bahl is currently busy with the pre-production stages of the film and it is expected to go on floors soon. The upcoming film will mark the first time Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor will be seen on-screen together.

Bhumi Pednekar, who will soon be seen in Raksha Bandhan is also gearing up to start a series of chats on national radio to spread awareness to individuals about climate change. The actor has always been vocal about the issue and is working with a pan-India advocacy campaign, Climate Warrior. ANI reported that the actor mentioned that she aims to 'sensitize people more about the problem that's looming'. She mentioned that the world is in a crisis, and we cannot turn a blind eye to the issue. The Durgamati actor also wishes to 'bring together people with common goals' so they also make a difference.

Image: Instagram/@bhumipednekar, @arjunkapoor