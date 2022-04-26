Arjun Kapoor And Mudassar Aziz Join Hands For Comedy Film 'Meri Patni Ka Remake': Reports

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor is known for his versatile acting with which he often impresses his fans. The actor has tried his hands on various genres, including comedy, romance drama, romantic comedy, horror comedy, action drama, thriller and even period drama. The actor was last seen in Bhoot Police and now has a long list of films in his kitty. While the actor has already shot a few of his upcoming movies, he recently joined hands with filmmaker Mudassar Aziz for another comedy.

Pinkvilla earlier reported that Arjun Kapoor and Mudassar Aziz are teaming up for a new project. The report also revealed the film is expected to be bankrolled by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani and is expected to go on floors by 2022's second half. The leading daily recently reported the filmmaker has come up with a quirky title for his project with Arjun Kapoor.

As per the report, the Pati Patni Aur Woh director has landed on a quirky and funny title for his upcoming film after considering several options. The filmmaker has reportedly decided to name his film Meri Patni Ka Remake. The filmmaker is allegedly certain that the film's title will itself fuel anticipation among the audience as it blends well with what he is attempting to create. According to the report, the 2 States star has also been excited about the film for a long time.

The leading daily further reported that the pre-production of the upcoming film is going on in full swing. The makers of the movie are also in talks to lock an ensemble soon. The source added, "Some actors known for their comic timing will be on board Meri Patni Ka Remake." Moreover, the film is expected to have two female leads and the makers are currently in talks with Bollywood divas for the same.

Arjun Kapoor's upcoming movies

Arjun Kapoor has a long list of films in the pipeline. The actor is set to share the screen space with John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani in Ek Villain Returns. Apart from these, the actor has Kuttey and The Lady Killer in his kitty. He will also be featured in the remakes of Comali and F2.

Image: Instagram/@iamhumaq/PTI