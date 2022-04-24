Arjun Kapoor Shares Fan-made Collage Featuring His Throwback Pictures; 'The OG Ladykiller'

Actor Arjun Kapoor has inspired millions of his fans with his amazing physical transformation journey. He shares various photos and videos to keep his fans updated about his fitness regime. Currently, Arjun Kapoor is busy filming The Lady Killer, alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The Tevar actor jetted off to Himachal Pradesh with Bhumi this week to kickstart the film's shoot. Since then the duo is very active in sharing glimpses from the film's shoot. Recently, Arjun Kapoor shared a picture calling himself 'The OG Ladykiller'.

Arjun Kapoor shares a collage picture

On Sunday, April 24, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram stories and shared a fan-made collage that featured the Half Girlfriend actor from his pre-debut days. In the picture, Arjun Kapoor looks unrecognisable as he is seen having long hair and is also wearing glasses. Sharing the collage, Arjun wrote "The OG ladykiller." Here take a look at the picture-

Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor share pics from The Lady Killer's shoot

Recently on Saturday, April 23, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar took to their respective social media handles and dropped a picture wherein the two stars seem to have kickstarted the shoot for her upcoming project The Lady Killer. In the photo the two stars posed with each other in a snowy backdrop amidst the beautiful scenic location of Himachal Pradesh. Bhumi was seen wearing an ivory coloured overcoat, Arjun on the other hand sported a dark grey coloured overcoat. Both the actors were all smiles as they posed for the picture looking at each other.

Sharing the post, the two penned the same caption on their respective Instagram handles. The caption read, "Saw snow, felt cute, might delete later (not) #LadyAndTheLadyKiller @bhumipednekar #GoodMorning #TheLadyKiller #Love #Hills #Manali". Here take a look at the post-

As soon as the picture came online, netizens' showered love on the post. Last year, Arjun Kapoor announced the film on his Instagram and mentioned, "Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai!!! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story & my most ambitious film yet. Thank you my director @ajaybahl66 for your belief in me."

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor