Arjun Kapoor And Ranveer Singh Starrer 'Jashn-e-Ishqa' Making Video Will Get You Nostalgic

Jashn-e-Ishqa is an introductory song featuring one of the much-loved duos of Bollywood, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. The song is featured in action thriller flick, Gunday. Jashn-e-Ishqa received positive reviews from music critics. The soundtrack is composed by Sohail Sen, with lyrics written by Irshad Kamil. Crooned by Javed Ali and Shadab Faridi, Jashn-e-Ishqa topped various charts in India, across various platforms. Here is how the dance song was made.

Making of Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh's song Jashn-e-Ishqa

Jashn-e-Ishqa is also the opening track of Gunday. It is filmed at the Howrah Bridge of Kolkata. Several other scenes of the songs were shot at Jagannath Ghat and Maniktala fish market. Reportedly, the Dhapa area was recreated as the refugee camp. Other locations included the Victoria Memorial and Belbad Colliery, where the opening train sequences were filmed.

The makers also dropped 'Making Of The Song' video on YouTube channel of YRF. According to the video, the song was originally titled Rang De Ishqa. However, later the lyricist Irshad Kami did not relate to the chorus Rang De Ishqa and so it was changed to Jashn-e-Ishqa.

In the video, Arjun Kapoor shared that according to him there would have never been a better introductory song as it celebrates the friendship, love and brotherhood of Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the film. He also added that the entire film was defined by this song. Choreographers Bosco and Ceaser appreciated Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh's dance performance. They also shared Ranveer Singh's energy always adds up more to the song.

The bikers' scene was shot on Howrah Bridge in Kolkata and it was reportedly one of the toughest scenes that the team had to shoot. During the shoots, Ranveer Singh also met with an accident on the sets. As Arjun Kapoor explained, Ranveer started shooting empty stomach and as he gave a shot where he bangs his head on the camera, he fainted on the ground. The Bajirao Mastani actor got several injuries while shooting Jashn-e-Ishqa. Check out the entire video here -

