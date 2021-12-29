After actors, Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora, actor Arjun Kapoor along with sister Anshula, Rhea Kapoor, and her husband Karan Boolani have all tested COVID-19 positive. According to sources of Republic Media Network, the stars are currently under home quarantine and have been taking utmost care and precautions under the supervision of their doctors and medical team.

The cases of Coronavirus have started to rise again while creating havoc in the country. Amid rising cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the state, the Maharashtra health ministry has now informed that it will impose tighter curbs to restrict the further spread of the virus. A total of 781 Omicron cases were registered from 21 states and UTs on Monday. The majority of infections have been recorded from Delhi with 238 cases closed followed by Maharashtra with 167 cases.

Arjun Kapoor, Anshula, Rhea, and Karan Boolani test COVID-19 positive

Rhea, on the other hand, took to her Instagram stories and confirmed her diagnosis. Sharing a statement she wrote, “ Yes I am positive for COVID in spite of being super careful. But this is the nature of the pandemic. Not sure why my or anyone’s private health information is news or gossip. This information should only be for the government and medical bodies so that they can do their job and not on gossip sites. It’s invasive and weird.”

Adding, she wrote, “My husband and I are isolating and are taking all prescribed medications and precautions” Rheaalso gave a brief about her quarantine activities and wrote, “Watched Frozen for the first time last night. It was pretty good. Missed my sister too much. Everything tasted bad except chocolate, my head hurts and I am still grateful that I got in the way. I did and will be fine in no time. For everyone reaching out to make sure we are ok, we are not too bad. Thanks for checking we love you.”

Arjun Kapoor, who had first tested Covid-19 positive in September 2020 and recovered thereafter, has tested positive for the second time. Arjun had issued an official statement when he tested Covid-19 positive on September 2020. The same can be read, “It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. ..Much love, Arjun (sic).”

