Arjun Kapoor Calls Sania Mirza 'inspiration' After She Announces Retirement Plans

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza revealed her retirement plans after losing the opening game of her Australian Open campaign on Wednesday. The tennis player opened up that the ongoing season is going to be her last year playing tennis at the highest level and that she really wants to give her best.

Arjun Kapoor calls Sania Mirza 'true inspiration'

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor posted a picture of Sania Mirza, where she could be seen in action while playing tennis. The Half Girlfriend actor shared a report by ESPN on one of his Instagram stories, captioning it, "Truly an inspiration to many". Earlier, in the day 83 actor Ranveer Singh also took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of Sania where she can be seen proudly holding the Indian National flag as she won a game. Ranveer captioned the picture, "Queen".

Sania Mirza reveals her retirement plans

After losing the first round of the women's doubles event in Melbourne, Sania told the reporters, "I’ve decided this will be my last year playing tennis at the top. I’m taking it week by week, not sure if I can last the season, but I want to. My body is wearing down and the recovery is taking much longer than before since I have grown old. I also have a 3-year-old son whom I can't put at risk every time I tour. My knee was hurting even today but I am not saying that's the reason for our defeat."

Sania Mirza began playing tennis professionally in 2003, and since then, she has won six Grand Slam doubles titles. In 2007, the former World No. 1 in doubles also reached the 27th position in the singles rankings, becoming the first female Indian player to reach the top 100 in the singles rankings.

On the work front, the Arjun Kapoor will soon be seen in Ajay Bahl's next film which is touted to be a romantic thriller. The film is titled The Lady Killer and the actor will take on a role alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The actor broke the news about his involvement in the film on Instagram as he wrote, "Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai !!! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story & my most ambitious film yet. Thank you my director @ajaybahl66 for your belief in me."

Image: Instagram/@mirzasaniar/arjunkapoor