Ranveer Singh Calls Sania Mirza ‘queen’ After Tennis Champion Announces Her Retirement

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza revealed her retirement plans after losing the opening game of her Australian Open campaign on Wednesday. Mirza said the ongoing season is going to be her last year playing tennis at the highest level and that she really wants to give her best.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has come out in the support of the ace tennis player. He took to his verified Instagram handle on Wednesday and dropped a beautiful picture of Sania. He also called her 'queen' as he extended his support post-Sania Mirza's retirement decision.

Ranveer Singh calls Sania Mirza 'Queen'

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Ranveer posted a picture of Sania where she can be seen proudly holding the Indian National flag as she won a game. She can be seen donning a blue t-shirt, which she paired with tight black pants and a white short skirt. As for the caption, Ranveer simply called her 'Queen'.

"I’ve decided this will be my last year playing tennis at the top. I’m taking it week by week, not sure if I can last the season, but I want to. My body is wearing down and the recovery is taking much longer than before since I have grown old. I also have a 3-year-old son whom I can't put at risk every time I tour. My knee was hurting even today but I am not saying that's the reason for our defeat," Mirza told reporters after losing the first round of the women's doubles event in Melbourne.

Mirza began playing tennis professionally in 2003, and since then, the Hyderabadi has won six Grand Slam doubles titles. In 2007, the former World No. 1 in doubles also reached the 27th position in the singles rankings, becoming the first female Indian player to reach the top 100 in the singles rankings.

Ranveer Singh is a sports lover. As he himself has played a former Indian Captain Kapil Dev in his recent film 83. Recently when Virat Kohli shocked his fans and the cricket community by announcing his resignation as the captain of the Test side on Saturday, the actor took to his social media handle and called him a 'king'.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh/@saniamirza