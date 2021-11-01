Arjun Kapoor Clocks November, Wraps Shooting Of Upcoming Film 'Ek Villain Returns'

Arjun Kapoor has been quite active on the professional front, as he began shooting Ek Villain Returns shortly after the release of the horror-comedy Bhoot Police. Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun welcomed the month of November, revealing how time has come full circle since last year when he commenced Bhoot Police shoot. The actor also spoke about his 'continuous journey, as he embarks on 'exploring uncharted territories'.

He also spoke about wrapping up Ek Villain Returns shoot this month. The Mohit Suri directorial also stars Disha Patani, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series, the movie will witness a theatrical release on Eid next year.

Arjun Kapoor welcomes November in latest post

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, November 1, the Ishaqzaade actor uploaded a photo of him striking a pose in the midst of a scenic location. Looking embroiled in deep thoughts, he can be seen in an all-black outfit. For the caption, he wrote, "Hello November, time doesn’t stand still does it ??? From starting Bhoot Police last November to wrapping Ek Villain Returns this November... flowing meandering exploring uncharted territories the journey was & remains continuous." Take a look.

The film is said to be in the final leg of its shoot in Mumbai. It comes as a sequel to the 2014 Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor starrer, which narrated the journey of a criminal, whose terminally ill wife is killed by a sadistic serial killer. The film, which was originally scheduled for release on February 11, 2022, will now premiere on July 8, 2022.

Meanwhile, Arjun will also be seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar in his upcoming film, The Lady Killer. According to Pinkvilla reports, Bhumi will helm an important role in the romantic thriller helmed by Ajay Bahl. Arjun Kapoor had earlier announced the film and mentioned, "Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai!!! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story & my most ambitious film yet." He will also be seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj directorial Kuttey along with Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan.

