Arjun Kapoor Collaborates With Be YouNick, A Mahabharat 'Yuddh' Is On The Cards

Celebrities are more active now than ever on their social media amid the Coronavirus lockdown. They are trying out more creative and innovative ways to stay active and deliver engaging content to their fans. In a similar attempt, actor Arjun Kapoor collaborated with popular YouTuber Be YouNick for a fun video and now it seems like the two are about to start a Mahabharat 'Yuddh'.

Arjun Kapoor took to his social media to share his fun collaboration with Be YouNick. The video starts with Nick watching something on TV and then picking up his phone to make a call. He calls Arjun but they are unable to talk due to some network issues. Nick then says that he will call Arjun on WhatsApp but that attempt goes down the drain as well.

He then asks Arjun Kapoor if he has FaceTime. When Kapoor responds that he has it, Nick tells him that it won't work since he does not have an iPhone. Frustrated, Arjun tells him to call him on Zoom. When they finally get in touch and Arjun asks Be YouNick what was the urgent thing he wanted to talk about, he tells him it was nothing.

He continues that he was watching Mahabharat and saw Arjun in it and that it made him think of Kapoor. Sharing this video on his Gram, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Yuddh toh ab hoga @beyounick. ☠️". [sic] Be YouNick also shared the same video on his social media and making a pun in the caption, he wrote, "Abhi Ar-June tak baat nahi karega 😅".

Arjun Kapoor has been sharing a lot of pictures and videos with his fans. Just a few days ago, the actor shared a series of pictures of him holding the Ishaqzaade script from 8 years ago. Penning down a long caption, he wrote, "Yesterday I found my original shooting script of Ishaqzaade with notes scribbled in them from 8 years ago. At that point of time in my life, self-belief was one thing that mattered the most for me & that's what I got out of Ishaqzaade. Thank you Aditya Chopra for taking a chance with me, Habib Faisal sir for making me a part of your vision, Shanoo Sharma for drilling confidence in me & asking me to finally express myself, Parineeti for being the best co-star that I could have wished for & the entire team of Ishaqzaade for being patient with me every day on shoot - all your silent support made me believe that I could do this, but most importantly Thank you all of you who welcomed me & that wicked smile of mine !!! (PS - that’s me actually looking at the sun & reminiscing in the first picture)". [sic]

