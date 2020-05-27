Sonam Kapoor Shares Unmissable Throwback Childhood Picture With Ranbir And Arjun Kapoor

Amid coronavirus pandemic, several stars are sharing childhood throwback pictures to revive some old fond memories while leaving fans in awe. Since the lockdown, Bollywood’s diva Sonam Kapoor has been on a throwback spree. From her old photoshoots to her childhood pics, Sonam has left no stone unturned to treat fans with amazing pictures. Recently, the actress reshared a picture by Kareena Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain showing some of the star kids in their childhood days.

Sonam Kapoor shares a throwback picture

The Veere Di Wedding actress took to her Instagram story and shared a picture Aadar Jain. In this throwback picture, fans can catch a glimpse of all the Kapoor's sitting together and striking a cute pose for the camera. A cute and shy Ranbir Kapoor who can be seen showing off his teeth donning a white t-shirt is sitting right in the front. Besides Ranbir, fans can also see Arjun Kapoor looking adorable in a blue and white t-shirt. An innocent Sonam looks cute as a button donning a black coloured dress as she holds on to a cute boy. Apart from this, Arjun’s sister Anshula can also be seen sitting at the corner donning a pair of glasses flaunting her smile. As per the caption, the picture also includes Harshvardhan Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Zahan Kapoor, and Pooja Desai.

The picture seems to be from the 2nd birthday celebration of Aadar Jian as he captioned the post with the same. He also took a jibe at the ongoing pandemic and wrote that those were much simpler times, unlike today.

Sometime back, Sonam Kapoor shared a quirky post on her Instagram story where she expressed her desire to shave while eyeing her husband’s shaving kit. Sonam reposted her husband Anand’s Instagram story on hers and dropped a hilarious caption on it. In the post, Anand shared a Gilette gift hamper which he received sometime back as a token of love. An elated Sonam shared the gift hamper picture and showed her interest in using it. She mentioned in the caption that though she has never shaved after receiving such a beautiful gift, she is tempted towards trying it. She wrote along with a heart-shaped emoticon.

