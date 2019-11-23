Arjun Kapoor Fondly Recalls Good Friend Ranveer Singh's Excitement For Panipat Trailer

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are known for their bromance on and off-screen. The actors, who were last seen together on screen in Yashraj Films' Gunday, share a great friendship as revealed by Arjun Kapoor. The actor reportedly shared that his friend Ranveer Singh had been excited to see the trailer of his upcoming historical drama Panipat.

Recently, Arjun Kapoor's look as Sadashiv Bhau Rao in Panipat and Ranveer Singh's look as Peshwa Bajirao in his film Bajirao Mastani were compared by netizens after the release of the trailer. Speaking about such comparisons, Arjun Kapoor stated that he does not discuss his work or his films in detail with Ranveer. He also claimed that every film is envisioned differently by the directors even though a few, like Panipat and Bajirao Mastani, may belong to the same genre.

Arjun Kapoor looked back at the time when he was shooting for Panipat as he would often exchange pictures with actor Ranveer Singh who had been busy with the shoot of Kabir Khan's '83. The actor said that they would talk about their respective films superficially and not discuss any aspects in detail as that would corrupt his thoughts about the film. The interaction between the two actors regarding their work had always been on a friendly level which is what makes Ranveer Singh's enthusiasm for the release of Panipat trailer even special for Arjun Kapoor.

Take a look at the trailer:

Arjun Kapoor has been busy promoting his film in full swing as it nears its release date. The film is directed by the Jodhaa Akbar fame director Ashutosh Gowariker and is set to release in Indian theaters on December 6. Along with Arjun Kapoor, the film will also feature actors Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Zeenat Aman among others.

What's next for Arjun Kapoor?

After the debacle of Prabhat Kumar's India's Most Wanted which released earlier this year, Arjun Kapoor's next film Panipat is something to look out for. The film has already generated a buzz online with its frequent updates and promotional activities. After Panipat, Arjun Kapoor is scheduled to feature in Dibakar Banerjee's black comedy thriller Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in the upcoming year.

